5 simple rules to remember while boating

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It's finally starting to look nice outside, and a lot of us may be taking advantage of this nice weather.

While it's important to have fun, it's more important to remember to be safe.

According to the Boating Safety Code, there are 5 rules you need to consider while out on the water:

Making sure your boat is stocked with life jackets. Take them and wear them. Skipper needs to be aware of their responsibility. In other words, be a responsible driver. Make sure you have a way to communicate to the shoreland . Check for weather. Avoid drinking alcohol while boating.

"It's a group goal to stay safe because if one boater is not being safe it jeopardizes everyone's life," said avid boater Tanner Holland. "So you wanna be safe with everybody. I want my family to be safe and if someone else is being reckless it puts them in danger."

With Idaho weather, it can look nice outside and suddenly you find yourself stuck in a storm, so be sure to check your weather forecast before hitting the water.