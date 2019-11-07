UPDATE: Power restored in Idaho falls

Pixabay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 8:24 P.M. 11/6/19: Power has been restored to all customers.

The outage was caused by an equipment failure at the Sugar Mill Substation.

Crews were able to isolate the fault and complete switches to get customers restored.

If you are still without power, even after checking your breakers, please call Idaho Falls Power at 208-612-8430.

ORIGINAL STORY: About 600 Idaho Falls Power customers on the east side of town are without power.

Customers near the Sugar Mill Substation on the east side of town are affected by the outage.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as soon as possible according to the Idaho Falls Power Facebook page.