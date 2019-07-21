8th annual Cady Tucker Run

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

For eight years, Pat Tucker, a local woman from Idaho Falls, has been raising money to supply life-saving resources for first responders.

She believes if they had an automated external defibrillator, her daughter would still be alive.

Tucker said: "There was a driver who was unfit to drive who crossed the center line and caused a massive, three-car crash. Cady was killed in that crash. She was not given a second chance because of lack of awareness and was not given any emergency medical treatment."

Community members got together at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls to join in the eighth annual Cady Tucker Run.

The run helps raise money to place AEDs in local schools.

They have donated 14 AEDs to 13 schools so far.

Cady enjoyed running, so her mother used her favorite sport to help promote three things: safe driving, medical emergency preparedness and lifetime fitness.

"When kids, adults, senior citizens are fit, they are better drivers, they have a better quality of life and they are more apt to respond in an event of a medical emergency," said Tucker.

One of the AEDs that was donated saved the life of an Idaho Falls high school teacher back in 2017.

Tucker hopes to provide more life-saving opportunities.

The proceeds from this year's run will supply three more schools with AEDs.