A new Gem State quarter

A Gem State Quarter

IDAHO FALLS, ID - The United States Mint officially launched America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in Idaho

This is the fifth and final quarter of 2019 and the 50th coin overall in the program.

"Yeah whenever the new quarters come out, people always want to collect it and they have a lot of kids involved in it and grandparents and nieces and nephews and so on," Joe Kunz owner of Silver Slugger Coins and Cards said.

The new state national park quarter collection features a gem that is historic to Idaho.

"I'm sure a lot of people have never heard of the Church River of No Return area and so because they see that, it gets them intrigued to visit Idaho and exploring our wonderful state," Kunz said.

Church River of No Return

The U.S. Mint made 56 news coins. One for each state and for each U.S. territory.

"I didn't really know what it would be," Kunz said. "It was a good guess it would be the Frank Church River of No Return because with Idaho, there isn't a whole lot of National Parks in Idaho. I thought maybe Craters of the Moon would be on it, but Frank Church River of No Return is enormous."

If you don't want to wait to find the new quarter, you can purchase one from the U.S. Mint.