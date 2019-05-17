A variety of issues face some voters Tuesday

(KIFI/KIDK) - Tuesday is an official Idaho election day, although there are only a limited number of ballot issues in eastern Idaho.

The biggest issue on the ballot is a 15-year, Portneuf Library District general obligation bond issue. The district is seeking an $11,645,000 bond to finance the cost of acquiring, building, and equipping a new library building in Chubbuck.

In Menan, voters will decide a $40,000 property tax levy. The levy would provide additional money for street construction, capital equipment purchases, and the cost of personnel in each category.

In Bonneville County, School District 92, the Swan Valley Elementary School, is asking for approval of a $420,000 plant facilities levy. The five-year levy would allow the district to acquire, purchase or improve school facilities, build a new or additional building, renovate existing buildings, or purchase buses or facilities to furnish and equip school buildings.

Voters in the Fremont County Ambulance District are requesting a $340,000 property tax override levy. If approved, it could be used in all aspects of maintenance and operation of the district.

The Sugar-Salem School District 322, in Madison and Fremont Counties, is seeking a $200,000, two-year supplemental levy. It could be used for any reason having to do with maintaining and operating schools.

Two issues face some Custer County voters. The city of Mackay is proposing a new 3% resort tax. The sales tax would collect on such things as lodging, liquor by the drink, restaurants, and other recreation facilities. If approved, it would help pay for police and fire protection, streets, parks, airport maintenance, and a "municipal property tax relief fund."

Another Custer County issue asks if voters want to approve an expansion of the Mackay Mosquito Abatement District.

The Idaho Falls Auditorium District will fill two seats on its Board of Directors. Steve Vucovich is unchallenged for a four-year term in Seat 2. Terri Gazdik and Lezhai Gulbransen are competing for a six-year term for Seat 5.

And, the Downey-Swan Lake Highway District will elect a new District 2 Commissioner. Up for election are Glade H. Davis, Michael W. Vaughan and Kent Winward.