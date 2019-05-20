A viewer spotted this and ITD went to work

JAY PRICE

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A photo shared with us by viewer Jay Price may have averted serious problems at the Canyon Creek Bridge between Newdale and Tetonia.

With it, Price described what he called a "classic upside down 'V' form that is prevalent in landslides" at the buttress of a column supporting the bridge.

The Idaho Transportation Department took the report seriously. Spokesperson Megan Stark said ITD bridge inspection crews observed erosion around the pillar footings.

After inspection, maintenance crews made appropriate repairs to address drainage issues and prevent more erosion. ITD is now working on additional improvements to the bridge footings and hopes to fix those this year.

Stark said the Canyon Creek Bridge is safe for the public to drive over. Erosion around the bridge pillars does not pose any safety risk at this time, she said.

