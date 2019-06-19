AAA warns drivers that Idaho gas prices may spike

AAA warning drivers that Idaho gas prices could spike

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Some of us may have noticed that filling up our cars is putting a bit of a dint in our wallets.

AAA Idaho says we should probably start preparing for a gas price spike.

Leading into Memorial Day, Idaho starts to see gas prices go up.

The Idaho state average is around $3.20 a gallon and has maintained that for about two weeks.

Gas prices have gone down about 10 cents this week but this little bit of savings may not last very long.

Mattew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said, "We expect there will be another run-up as we start getting a little closer to Independence Day. So once people start hitting the roads, having nice weather and kids getting out of school, we should see a lot more demand out there. That may put more pressure on gas prices."

There are ways to prepare for this gas price spike before hitting the road.

"Making some adjustments in terms of one less site that you go see, or changing some meal things, stuff like that may help you because the lifeblood of your trip is being able to drive," Conde said. "So having that gas is part of it and you need to make the adjustments somewhere else."

AAA Idaho says the gas price spike is not the only thing for which we should be preparing.

Conde said, "Heatstroke is a major concern over the past 20 years. We would say heatstroke fatality occurs once every 10 days. Unfortunately, over the last couple of years, it is now one in every seven days."

Inside a car, the temperature can go up to 20 degrees or more in as little as 10 minutes.

"That really just tells you there is no such thing as a short errand. You really need to bring your child in all the time, go into the business and bring your children with you," Conde said.

Conde says children react differently to heat than adults.

A child's body temperature can go up three to five times faster than an adult's, so they strongly encourage parents to never leave a child in a car unattended.

If you have someone watching over your child AAA encourages you to make it clear to the caregiver that under no circumstance should they leave your child in a car while running errands.