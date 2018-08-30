A.C. Moore stores to open September 8

A.C. Moore, Rexburg

BERLIN, N.J. (KIFI/KIDK) - New Jersey based A.C. Moore will open its new stores in Rexburg and Idaho Falls on Saturday, September 8.

The arts and crafts retailer is opening its two new locations in the former Porter's Craft and Frame stores in both communities.

A.C. Moore, Idaho Falls

"The A.C. Moore family is growing, and we can't wait to share our value-trusted products and unmatched in-store shopping experience with the creative community of Idaho," said A.C. Moore President Anthony Piperno. "We will work hard to uphold the legacy left behind by the Porters, and look forward to building our own personal and inspiring relationship with the community for many years to come."

Grand openings are scheduled at 8 a.m. at 19 College Avenue in Rexburg and 2455 E. 25th Street in Idaho Falls.