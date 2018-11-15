After 113 years in print BYU Idaho Scroll newspaper goes digital

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After one hundred and thirteen years, The Scroll announced it’s stopping it’s presses of its publication at years end while transitioning into online-only content.

“We think it’s a really good opportunity for the student to learn where the media are going, said Lane Williams, Communications Professor and Faculty advisor for The Scroll at BYU-Idaho. He said the multimedia climate is what was the driving force behind the shift, "We think what it’s going to help them do is provide an understanding of analytics, we think it’s going to help them understand media online and help them in lots of ways.”

Launched in 1905 then called the Student Rays, the newspaper transitioned as the years progressed taking on a unique name like the to the purple flash, the Viking Flash, the Viking Scroll before finally settling on BYU- Idaho Scroll.

The Scroll’s Editor in Chief Travis Hughes says the move makes sense to make the switch online for better multimedia content

“Going down that road and making available via phone through an app is going to be a lot better for students here who don’t pick up a newspaper.”

It’s struggling to keep up with the changing environment….. as the internet emerged print circulation declined from nearly 60 million in 1994 to 35 million for print and digital circulation

The Scroll is following in the footsteps of other publications such as Newsweek, The Chicago Tribune, and The Washington Post. Without a doubt, this is the new medium of the publishing industry. The Wall Street Journal reports that it’s digital readership out numbers that of those in print and half of its revenue comes from the digital side of the business.

“There is plenty of evidence that this is where the industry is going online and we need to prepare our students for it."

As for the one hundred and thirteen-year-old newspaper, Hughes hopes that going digital focuses continues to improve narrative of a story.

“I know one step we’re trying to take is more podcasts we do something called students of Rexburg highlighting students their experiences in their own life. We want to couple that with more video, more podcasts just kind of innovating in that aspect.



