After-school grant workshop slated

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho's State Department of Education plans to award $1.5 million in five-year grants to help operate after-school programs across the state next school year.

The "21st Century" Community Learning Center program currently supports 38 grants serving 87 schools across the state. It provides academic enrichment opportunities and a broad array of other services including STEM, art, music, Physical fitness, and youth development activities.

According to Sheena Strickler, 21st CCLC and student safety coordinator for the State Department of Education. "Our programs have the ability to reduce achievement gaps by supporting students academically, socially and emotionally. Afterschool programs also help alleviate child care costs and keep our parents working."

Individuals seeking more information about the grant program should attend a "Request for Application" workshop. The only one scheduled in eastern Idaho will be from 8 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, November 12 at the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District Office at 3115 Poleline Road in Pocatello.

For more information contact Kailamai Nguyen at the State Department of Education at 208-332-6960.