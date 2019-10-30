Agriculture

Freeze, warm spell, damaging to Wyoming beets

CODY, Wyo. (AP) - Farmers in Wyoming are wrapping up a difficult year for sugar beets.
 
A cold snap followed by a week of mild temperatures is threatening the harvest in the Bighorn Basin.
 
A freeze followed by a thaw causes liquids to run out and spoil other beets when they're stacked in piles. It also lowers the sugar content and price for beets.
 
The Cody Enterprise reports a summer hailstorm and rainy weather also made for a difficult year.
 
Farmer Cody Easum says harvest size and sugar content are both low this year.
 
A local beet pile is growing by about 1,200 tons per day, down from 3,000-4,000 tons in a typical year.

