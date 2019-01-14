Salmon Air Quality caution lifted

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 1-14-18 9 a.m.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has lifted an air pollution forecast and caution it issued last week for the Salmon area.



Open burning restrictions have been lifted for outdoor burning and wood stoves. Air quality is currently in the "Good" category and is forecast to vary from good to moderate.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Salmon area residents are being warned to be wary of degraded air quality.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said a stagnant atmosphere and elevated pollutant levels could be unhealthy for sensitive people. The department has responded by enforcing burning restrictions.

The restrictions enact a voluntary ban on residential wood-burning activities. All outdoor burning is prohibited by IDEQ in accordance with Air Pollution Control Rules.

When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects. They should limit prolonged or heavy exertion aqnd limit time spent outdoors. It is unlikely to affect the general public.