Alleged home- invader under arrest in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Rigby man is in custody after he was caught attempting to enter homes in Idaho Falls Tuesday night.

Idaho Falls Police said they were called to Boise Avenue at around 7 p.m. after two residents reported a man, later identified as Jeffrey Fredrickson, 28, either opened a door himself and walked in or knocked and tried to walk in when the homeowner answered the door. Fredrickson left when confronted.

As police approached, they saw Fredrickson enter another house. He tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police connected Fredrickson to a black GMC truck parked on the block. That vehicle was reported stolen an hour earlier from a home in Bonneville County.

Fredrickson was charged with felony possession of stolen property, unlawful entry, and resisting/obstructing arrest and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

