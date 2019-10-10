Amazon to build Idaho fulfillment center

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Amazon.com plans to build its first Idaho fulfillment center in Nampa.

According to Amazon, the facility will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs to work with Amazon robotics. The company plans to open the facility in 2020.

"We're excited to open our first customer fulfillment center in Idaho and to bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs to the city," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. "Amazon is committed to creating a positive economic impact in Nampa and enhancing the customer experience throughout the region."

Customer orders filled at the 650,000 square-foot Nampa facility will include books, electronics, and toys.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said, "I would like to thank Amazon for choosing Nampa to locate their newest fulfillment center. Their investment in local transportation improvements and a competitive employment package represents a significant opportunity for our community. The City of Nampa will do everything we can to support the expedited construction timeline and we look forward to being part of the Amazon family."

In a news release, Amazon said in addition to its $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

The project is being developed in partnership with Pannotoni Development Co. Inc.

