American Falls host Gov. Brad Little for "Capital for a Day"

American Falls host Gov. Brad Little for

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - American Falls hosted Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) for their "Capital for the day" event. Community members and city leaders gathered at the library for an all-day seminar with the governor. Representatives from more than eight state agencies were also there taking questions.

Concerns and comments were centered around power county. The two most discussed topics were Medicaid expansion and education...

"We are here to answer questions. We get some kind of an indicator, obviously education, health and welfare, Medicaid expansion, but then it's up to the citizens to show up to ask the questions. And, for us to even answer or for us to find out what we need to do to answer it and to hear what's important to people," Gov. Little said. "So it's literally a town hall forum where we listen to people."

This is part of the governor's initiative to visit smaller Idaho communities during the summer months.