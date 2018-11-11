American falls student prepares for medical mission to Nepal

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A local mother and her son are planning a trip of a lifetime. Britton and his mom Lee Ann Bolgen leave for Napel, southeast Asia, next Friday. After a two day hike, they will be delivering medical supplies to a remote village in need.

“First we’re going to purchase medical supplies in Kathmandu, then we’re going to travel to a remote village which is a two-day hike.”

It all started when Lee Ann, a Nurse at the Portneuf Medical Center won a scholarship for a medical mission. “I work at Portneuf and they offer up a couple of scholarships every year and I applied and I was lucky enough to get one.”

That’s when she got the idea to bring her some along. “It’s been years and years that I’ve been wanted to do this with him. So this opportunity came up and I texted him at school and he came home and said, ‘oh really mom?!’ and I said yes, yes, we’re going to go!”

This trip is sponsored by the JMR foundation, this is their 6th year doing it and has adopted the name of “Hike for Humanity.”

However, as excited for the trip as they are, today, that is their least priority. Right now, Britten and Lee Ann Bolgen are prepping for tonight’s fundraiser. All of the money collected will be going to the medical supplies for the remote village.

“Just reading and knowing what’s going on in these other countries, it hurts my heart. I really would like to help them I love helping people, it makes me feel good.”