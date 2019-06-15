American Falls woman killed in one-car crash

MGN Online

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police believe alcohol was involved in a one-car crash that killed an American Falls woman and sent a Pocatello man to the hospital.

Idaho State Police investigated a crash that happened at 11:39 p.m. Friday at East Fork Mink Creek Road near Pocatello. According to ISP, a 2018 Nissan Sentra, driven by Thomas Z. Stamus, 24, of Pocatello was eastbound when he failed to negotiate a left turn in the road and drove down an embankment on the right side shoulder.

His passenger, identified as Rheanna D. Archer, 26, of American Falls died of her injuries at the scene.

Stamus was flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue team assisted.

