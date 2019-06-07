Ammon Arts Artisan Market to take place on Fridays this summer

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Ammon invites you to the Ammon Arts Artisan Market to be held on select Fridays at McCowin Park located at 3000 Southwick Lane this summer.

The first Artisan market was scheduled for Friday, June 7 but has been canceled due to weather. It's rescheduled time is yet to be announced.

There will be live country music featuring Dalton Dummer, the winner of Idaho Idol 2014.

Throughout the market, there will be artisans and vendors.

The Artisan Market is scheduled for the following Fridays:

June 7 – Country Night ---Canceled due to weather

Country Night ---Canceled due to weather June 14 – Patriotic Night

Patriotic Night June 28 – Cajun–Jazz Night

Cajun–Jazz Night July 12 – Tea Party Night

Tea Party Night July 26 – Hawaiian Night

Hawaiian Night August 16 – Battle of the Bands Night

Battle of the Bands Night August 30 – Hot August Nights and Car Show

If you are interested in signing up to be a vendor, there will be applications available at the Ammon City Offices located at 2135 S. Ammon Rd. Email your request to AmmonArts@gmail.com.