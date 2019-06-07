News

Ammon Arts Artisan Market to take place on Fridays this summer



Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:00 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:24 PM MDT

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Ammon invites you to the Ammon Arts Artisan Market to be held on select Fridays at McCowin Park located at 3000 Southwick Lane this summer.

The first Artisan market was scheduled for Friday, June 7 but has been canceled due to weather. It's rescheduled time is yet to be announced.

There will be live country music featuring Dalton Dummer, the winner of Idaho Idol 2014.

Throughout the market, there will be artisans and vendors.

The Artisan Market is scheduled for the following Fridays:

  • June 7  Country Night ---Canceled due to weather
  • June 14  Patriotic Night
  • June 28  Cajun–Jazz Night
  • July 12  Tea Party Night
  • July 26  Hawaiian Night
  • August 16  Battle of the Bands Night
  • August 30  Hot August Nights and Car Show

If you are interested in signing up to be a vendor, there will be applications available at the Ammon City Offices located at 2135 S. Ammon Rd. Email your request to AmmonArts@gmail.com.

