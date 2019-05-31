Ammon Has Talent applications available

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You can now apply for the Ammon Has Talent competition.

The annual competition is held at Ammon Days on August 3 and this year is tentatively scheduled from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at McCowin Park.

The first place prize is $200, second place $100 and third place $50.

The deadline to apply is July 19, 2019.