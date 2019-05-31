Ammon Has Talent applications available
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You can now apply for the Ammon Has Talent competition.
The annual competition is held at Ammon Days on August 3 and this year is tentatively scheduled from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at McCowin Park.
The first place prize is $200, second place $100 and third place $50.
The deadline to apply is July 19, 2019.
Below are the Ammon Has Talent application form and guidelines.
If you have any questions regarding the talent competition, contact April at 208-612-4000 or aforrest@cityofammon.us.