Ammon man accused of threatening a man

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Ammon man is scheduled to appear for a preliminary court hearing Friday on charges of aggravated battery and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Tyson Cook, 30, is accused of hitting a man in the face multiple times, before putting a knife to the victim's neck and threatening him.

Idaho Falls Police met with the victim on October 25. He told officers he and Cook were riding in Cook's truck on Hitt Road at the time of the initial attack. In a written statement, he told police"if I (the victim) ever go around his lady again that he will kill me (the victim)."

The man told police he was afraid for his life.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies located Cook at a residence in Ammon and were on hand when Idaho Falls Police arrested him.

Cook admitted driving around with the victim, but denied hitting him or threatening him with a knife, according to police. Officers did find a knife matching the description offered by the victim.

Police said Cook did not cooperate when placed under arrest and continued to fight officers and jail staff.

He was being held on $50,000 bond.