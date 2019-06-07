Ammon names Community Service awards

Mayor Sean Coletti

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti has named six people to be honored at the second annual Ammon Mayor's Community Service Awards Reception.

In addition, Coletti also announced that Ann Rydalch would be honored as Citizen of the Year for her lifetime of service to the community in many different capacities.

The other community service awards will go to Jordan Stone, Shauna Crabtree, Dave Austin, Leisle Rose, Tom Hunsaker and Scott and Tia Southwick.

Keynote speaker will be North Korean refugee Joseph Kim, author of the memoir, "Under the Same Sky."

An awards reception is scheduled July 24 at 6 p.m. at the Thunder Ridge High School Performing Arts Center at 4941 1st Street.

KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz will be the emcee for the event.