News

Ammon passes snow removal resolution

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 09:52 AM MST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 09:52 AM MST

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The city of Ammon has adopted new Snow Removal Regulations and Operating Procedures. The regulations take effect today, November 15, and continue through March 15 of each year.

A resolution passed by the city council establishes rules for on-street parking restrictions, snow in right-of-ways, snow removal priorities, and overall snow removal operations. Essentially, the regulations will take effect in the wake of a "snow event," described as an announcement from the National Weather Service predicting the possibility of snowfall in excess of two inches or when accumulation reaches two inches in any single Ammon snowstorm.

You can see the detailed resolution and all the rules here.

 

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Stories