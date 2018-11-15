Ammon passes snow removal resolution

MGN Online Stock photo

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The city of Ammon has adopted new Snow Removal Regulations and Operating Procedures. The regulations take effect today, November 15, and continue through March 15 of each year.

A resolution passed by the city council establishes rules for on-street parking restrictions, snow in right-of-ways, snow removal priorities, and overall snow removal operations. Essentially, the regulations will take effect in the wake of a "snow event," described as an announcement from the National Weather Service predicting the possibility of snowfall in excess of two inches or when accumulation reaches two inches in any single Ammon snowstorm.

You can see the detailed resolution and all the rules here.