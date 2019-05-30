Ammon Pool and Splash Pad opens Saturday

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Ammon Swimming Pool opens for the season on June 1.

Open swim hours at the pool are as follows:

Monday - Friday 1:05 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. 2:40 - 4:10 p.m. 4:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. 6:55 p.m. - 8:25 p.m. (except Tuesdays) 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. (ages 12+ only)

Saturday 12:05 p.m. - 1:35 p.m. 1:40 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 3:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. 4:50 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. 6:25 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.



2019 open swim pricing is as follows:

Ages 3 & Under - $1.50

Ages 4-11 - $3.50

Ages 12+ - $4.25

Seniors 60+ - $2.25

Family Pass (unlimited) - $165 (To qualify for a Family Pass, members must be related as a parent, child by blood, step child or fost child.)

Individual Pass - $65

Senior 60+ Pass - $50

25 Punches Pass - $70

You can register for swimming lessons HERE.

The pool may be reserved for private parties on Tuesdays from 6:55 p.m to 8:25 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can reserve a spot by calling 208-612-4000.

The pool is closed July 4. It is located at McCowin Park at 3000 Southwick Lane, Ammon.

The Ammon Splash Pad was scheduled to open May 27, but some repairs delayed the opening. Officials say it should be up and running on Saturday.

It's open Monday - Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is open on July 4.

The pool closes for the season August 24, and the splash pad closes for the season September 2.