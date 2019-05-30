Ammon working to start city's first service club

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ammon is working to start its first service club for the city. It is hoping to start a branch of the National Exchange Club. The national organization has 18 clubs in Idaho and Montana.

"If you want to be involved with our four pillars family, child abuse prevention, veterans' affairs and just service in the community," said Leslie Grigg, the Yellowstone District president for the National Exchange Club.

This would be Ammon's first service club.

The Idaho Falls Exchange Club has projects that include the Field of Honor and flags at the Fourth of July parade. Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti hopes the Ammon Exchange Club will be able to serve the city in its own way.

"Service clubs do a lot for the communities that they serve in," Coletti said. "Idaho Falls has several service clubs, and a lot of the surrounding communities do. I'm really excited for Ammon to have its first service club. And they just focus on ways to serve all throughout the city to make the city a better place, and so I think it's a great thing."

Coletti wants the club's first service project to be a veterans memorial in Ammon. It would consist of a sculpture, flags, benches and possibly a plaque with the names of those who served from Ammon.

"I'd love to be able to establish a veterans memorial for the city of Ammon," Coletti said. "And eventually have a Memorial Day parade. So this is kind of a long-term goal and idea, but it fits really well with the Exchange Club mission to focus on patriotism and veterans affairs."

The Ammon Exchange Club needs 20 people to be official. It currently has about 10 members. If you are interested in learning more or would like to join, call Grigg at 208-589-0065.