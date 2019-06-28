An I-15 construction project is near complete

ITD The Northgate project is moving towards October completion

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There is good news for Interstate 15 commuters.

The Idaho Transportation Department said all northbound and southbound lanes of the Interstate 15-Interstate 86 junction, north of Pocatello to the Fort Hall boundary will open to traffic on Tuesday, July 2. The Fort Hall boundary project was completed earlier than expected.

Western Construction has finished the approximately four miles of roadway rehabilitation about a month ahead of schedule. It was originally planned to be done around the end of July.

Work on the Northgate Interchange project is still underway. That project is working towards completion by the end of October. Interstate speed limits will be maintained at 65 mph throughout the construction zones.