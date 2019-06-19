Another cow found shot in Caribou County

Caribou County Sheriff

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Caribou County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a cow found Wednesday morning north of Soda Springs.

Deputies were called at 11:26 a.m. to a pasture about 26 miles north of the city off Government Dam Road.

Sheriff Kelly Wells said the cow had been shot. The incident does not appear to be related to the cows and bulls previously found shot in the Chesterfield area.

Investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact the Caribou County Sheriff's Office at 208-547-2561.