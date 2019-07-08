Appeals Court upholds Salmon-Challis livestock grazing

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court ruling that protected livestock grazing on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

According to Forest Supervisor Charles Mark, the ruling allows over 12,000 head of cattle to continue grazing on four allotments. Mark said it also protects the Forest Service's efforts to protect and restore fish habitat on the four allotments.

Western Watersheds Project sued the forest in 2015, alleging the Forest Service violated the law by allowing livestock grazing on the Antelope, Boone Creek, Copper Basin, and Wildhorse allotments in the Big Lost River basin.

Mark said the 12,000 head of cattle that are allowed to graze there are owned by 21 different ranches and represent a large percentage of the total cattle raised in Custer County.

