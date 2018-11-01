Archeologists categorize junk from Ear Spring geyser eruption
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park archeologists are continuing to inspect and categorize the "junk" thrown out of the Ear Spring geyser.
The geyser erupted on September 15, 2018 and ejected a large amount of decades-old trash that had been thrown or fallen into the geyser over the years.
Scientists said the material included a large number of coins, some of which were encrusted with sulfur. They said the coins were probably thrown in by tourists for "luck".
The materials also included beer cans from the late 1950's and a baby's pacifier that probably dated back to the 1930's.
Park scientists offered a review of the material Wednesday.
