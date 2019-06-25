News

Artist launches mural project in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A  Bingham County artist has launched a new project on the side of the Willow Tree Gallery at 210 Cliff Street.  

Dustin Lyon was commissioned to create an 8-foot tall, 52-foot wide depcition of historical aspects of Idaho Falls.  The work will include the railroad, a potato farmer taking a load of spuds to market, old Eagle Rock buildings, and the familiar water tower.

Some historic people of the era will also be depicted.

Lyon, a 40-year professional artist, has been working on the project for a couple of weeks and will continue to work on the project for the next several weeks. 
 

