Ashton Hill construction begins Monday

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Road construction will begin Monday on a section of US 20 from the Ashton Hill to Dumpground Road.

During construction, traffic will be merged to the northbound lane and northbound passing lane as construction begins on the southbound lane.

That section of road was built in the 1950's and has now reached the end of its design life. It will be rebuilt to meet current design standards.

The Idaho Transportation Department said construction will occur during daytime hours Monday through Friday. Traffic will be narrowed to a single lane and motorists will be guided through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car.

The road will be open to single lane, two-way traffic during nights and weekends.

Northbound traffic will have a 45 mph speed limit and southbound will have a 25 mph limit coming down Ashton Hill for the duration of the project. It is expected to be completed in October.

You can monitor ITD work projects here.

