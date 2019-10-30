Attic fire prompts fire department advice

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls firefighters responded to an attic fire in the 400 block of 9th Street at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A fire was burning in the attic of a single-family home. The one adult inside was safely evacuated.

There were no injuries as firefighters quickly "knocked down" the fire and kept it from spreading to nearby homes in the neighborhood.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. However, Fire Department officials used the occasion to remind homeowners to make sure chimneys are well cleaned and inspected before firing up wood stoves or fireplaces.

