Autumn season means more deer collisions

Deer collision season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Autumn brings more than beautiful leaves and cool weather, it also comes with more deer collisions.

Mule deer, like the ones in Idaho, mate during the fall and early winter. That, coupled with hunting season, makes autumn the prime time for deer to recklessly run into the roads.

Almost 50 percent of car accidents that involve a deer happen between October and December, according to Esurance.

It's best to be extra cautious during this time of year, especially during the early mornings and late evenings, when deer are most likely eating.

Using the brightest headlights, when its safe to, helps spot their shiny eyes. Deer tend to travel in herds, so if one is around, there's likely more in the area.