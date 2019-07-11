News

Baker mistakes 'Moana' birthday cake request for 'marijuana'

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 04:21 PM MDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 04:21 PM MDT

A Georgia Dairy Queen made a mistake on a birthday cake that had its recipient in stitches. 

This is the cake Kensli Davis got for her 25th birthday. 

The giant marijuana leaf and "my little pony" smoking a joint would have been perfect for a pot-head. 

But Davis is a Disney fan. 

In fact -- her favorite film is "Moana." 

You can do the math and figure out what went wrong when her mom asked the restaurant to make a "Moana" themed cake.

Davis' mom says workers were apologetic and offered to make another cake. 

She says, the first one was so good -- and hilarious -- she didn't take them up on it. 

