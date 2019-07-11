Baker mistakes 'Moana' birthday cake request for 'marijuana'
A Georgia Dairy Queen made a mistake on a birthday cake that had its recipient in stitches.
This is the cake Kensli Davis got for her 25th birthday.
The giant marijuana leaf and "my little pony" smoking a joint would have been perfect for a pot-head.
But Davis is a Disney fan.
In fact -- her favorite film is "Moana."
You can do the math and figure out what went wrong when her mom asked the restaurant to make a "Moana" themed cake.
Davis' mom says workers were apologetic and offered to make another cake.
She says, the first one was so good -- and hilarious -- she didn't take them up on it.