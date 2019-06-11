Bank of Idaho and Smokin Fins share joint ribbon-cutting ceremony

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho Falls (KIFI/KIDK) -

Community member gathered at the Broadway Plaza to celebrate not one but two ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Bank of Idaho and Smokin Fins are excited to officially announce their grand opening to the downtown Idaho Falls area.

The two businesses share a building together and have built a lasting relationship that goes beyond just being neighbors.

The two owners say this relationship has helped their business grow. They believe the Broadway Plaza is a catalyst for new growth to downtown Idaho Falls and are proud to be part of it.

Jeff Newgard, president of Bank of Idaho, said, "We are excited about downtown. The downtown area is thriving, it's growing, and we wanted to be a part of that."

Kenny Wagner, the operating partner of Smokin Fins, said, "It's about supporting each other. It's about helping each other out and moving the city forward."

There is no word yet on what business will be next to come to downtown Idaho Falls, but local leaders agree that the downtown area is not done growing.