Bannock County Assessor shares appraisal trends

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Market analysis data indicates Bannock County real estate prices are continuing to increase.

The Bannock County Assessor's Office has conducted a preliminary analysis of single-family home sales. Appraisers are currently conducting a detailed analysis as part of their annual preparation for the upcoming assessment season.

In a news release Friday, the Assessor's Office said appraisers will continue to analyze incoming sales data and provide periodic updates.

Assessment values for 2020 will be based on an analysis of available sales data for the time period of October 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019.

The Bannock County Board of Equalization received over 3,000 appeals of assessed valuations in 2019. The Idaho Board of Tax Appeals received around 240 appeals from property owners who were seeking additional adjustment to their values.

The County Assessor's Office and Board of Tax Appeals plans to work through the winter to resolve those appeals.

The Assessor's Office plans to host a series of public workshops to improve communication about both property appraisals and Department of Motor Vehicle issues. The DMV will host "Lunch and Learn" sessions with financial institutions and dealerships.

Additional updates will also be provided throughout the 2020 appraisal process. Public workshops on those questions will also be scheduled through the appraisal process.

