Bannock County man arrested for multiple felonies

William Davis

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Bannock County man faces multiple felony charges after a brief showdown with lawmen Wednesday.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office dispatched the Southeast Idaho STAR Team at 2:30 p.m. to 13615 Yellowstone, a single-family home located just north of Chubbuck city limits. The team arrested William Randall Davis,29, on outstanding warrants of Robbery, 2nd-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and eluding a police officer.

Detectives were participating in a surveillance effort to locate Davis. He was suspect in both Pocatello and Chubbuck police investigations. The STAR team served arrest and search warrants at the residence. Davis was arrested while trying to run away. The Sheriff's Office said Davis was not injured but was checked and cleared by medical professionals before he was transported and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

The STAR team consists of law enforcement officers from seven counties and one city police department. Other agencies involved included Pocatello and Chubbuck Police, Idaho State Police, and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

