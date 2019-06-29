Bannock County property owners urged to appeal their assessment

Bannock Commissioner explains why property assessments increased

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bannock County Commissioners say some property assessments sent out this week may be incorrect.

They are encouraging those who have seen a 50 percent or higher increase in their assessment to file an appeal.

The Assessor's office said the issue stems from new computer software. It also caused the assessment to be sent out late.

Commissioners said during a press conference Friday they are trying to address the issue. They said they have received a large number of appeals. They will address each appeal on a case by case basis.

Even with the higher assessed values, state law will not allow the property taxes to increase more than 3 percent over the largest levied increase during the past 3 years in most case.