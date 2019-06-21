Bannock County Tax Assessment Late

Bannock County property tax assessments late

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bannock County tax payers are still not sure what they will have to pay for property taxes for next year.

The tax assessments were supposed to be sent out on June 3rd, but computer problems are delaying it.

The Bannock County Assessors office recently installed a new computer system.

They were hoping to have the bugs worked out, but continued problems have forced the delay of those assessments.

In Idaho the Assessors are required to have the assessed property values to the homeowners by the first Monday in June.

The gives the homeowners plenty of time to decide whether on not they want to file an appeal to that assessed value.

Property owners have until the fourth Monday in June to file a notice with the Assessor's office that they want to challenge their assessed property value.

That Deadline is coming up Monday June 24th.

Those tax assessments have not been sent yet making it impossible for Bannock County residents to know if they want to file an appeal.

Bannock County commissioner Ernie Moser said the Assessors office decided not to tell the citizens about the problem because they didn't want anyone to panic.

"We didn't have a confirmed date of when we could actually get the information out, so rather than cause mass panic and concern, we thought well, we will wait until we have some information that we could actually say here it is we hope that you see these in the mail next week and because of the deadline we are going to open up the opportunities for you to go ahead and appeal."

Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies says they have been working with the state and even though they can't extend the deadline they will work with people.

"If the notices go out tomorrow they are not going to get their notice until after the deadline. We have been in close contact with the state, The state has been over here trying to help us. We are doing our very best, We just want to make sure that it's accurate. Please don't hesitate to contact the Assessors office. we will have information on line for you"

Property owners will not be able to get their tax information until after the deadline to file an appeal because the assessors office will not give you the information over the phone.

if you have concerns about your assessed property value you are encouraged to either call the assessors office or visit their web site.

If you want to be guaranteed a hearing you can go ahead and file a claim and then if you can make a decision after you see what your assessed property value is.

The Assessor's office is hoping those property values will be mailed out by Friday or Monday.