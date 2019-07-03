Bannock deputies identify hit and run driver

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 7/3/19: The Bannock County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle and driver have been identified and are no longer being sought.

___

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the Wellness Complex on June 28. Deputies are attempting to identify the truck and its female driver.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Iverson at 208-236-7109 and reference case #19-B2640.