Baranwall confirmed Assistant DOE Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho National Laboratory administrator has been confirmed as Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy.

Dr. Rita Baranwal most recently led the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) initiative at the INL. She will oversee long-term innovation in nuclear power as part of her new role at DOE.

"Dr. Baranwal has been a respected leader in the nuclear energy community for more than two decades, driving much of INL's recent cutting-edge work as she's led the GAIN Initiative over the last several years," said Idaho Senator James Risch. "I am confident Dr. Baranwal will bring the same commitment to innovation and excellence in her new role at DOE, and I know the Department will benefit greatly from her expertise."