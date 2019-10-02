Barrasso meets with Wyoming troops overseas

Wy. National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Forward in Kuwait.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming Senator John Barrasso made a quick trip overseas to visit Wyoming National Guard Troops in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Kosovo.

Barrasso says there are about 370 Wyoming National Guard soldiers deployed in the Middle East and Europe, making it one of the largest deployments of the Wyoming National Guard since 2009.

The 115th Field Artillery Brigade Forward is assigned to the United Arab Emirates. The 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Forward is assisgned to Kuwait. In Kosovo, Barrasso met with the Guard's C Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment.

"t was a privilege to visit with them and learn more about the work they do to defend our freedom and our allies," said Barrasso. "We also talked about their families and how proud we are of the University of Wyoming Cowboy football team. I made sure they knew how much folks back home miss them, and how thankful we are for their service to our country."

