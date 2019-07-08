Barrasso meets Wyoming troops in middle east

Sen. Barrasso with Wy. National Guard's 2-300th in Kuwait

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - Wyoming Senator John Barrasso (R) disclosed Monday that he spent the Independence Day weekend visiting Wyoming National Guard troops in Kuwait and Wyoming sailors in the Gulf of Oman.

The Wyoming Guard's 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Forward is deployed to Kuwait. He also visited Wyoming sailors in the Carrier Strike Group 12 on board the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf of Oman on the front lines with Iran.

Barrasso on board USS Lincoln

"It's an honor and a privilege to visit with and thank our Wyoming troops serving overseas," said Barrasso. "The Wyoming National Guard has more than a hundred soldiers stationed in the Middle East, including Kuwait. We also have sailors serving in the Gulf of Oman. They are from communities across Wyoming and a long way from home right now. We can all be proud of the important work these soldiers and sailors are doing to defend our freedom."

While in Kuwait, Barrasso shared lunch with the service members, toured the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, and was briefed by military officials on operations in the Middle East region. On board the USS Lincoln, Barrasso had lunch with the sailors, observed flight operations and was briefed on the threats from Iran in the region.

