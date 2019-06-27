Bayer Fund announces Mathcounts donation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A $5,000 grant from the Bayer Fund will finance the 37th annual Southeast MATHCOUNTS Chapter competition this year.

The middle-school math enrichment program focuses on encouraging critical thinking and problem solving skills, according to Southeast Idaho Chapter Coordinator Krystal Chanda of A&E Engineering.

"MATHCOUNTS is a one-of-a-kind program that recognizes students who excel at math. The Southeast Idaho Chapter is the largest chapter in the state. It is our goal to engage as many eligible schools from the region as possible, and especially to increase participation from smaller schools in outlying communities, as it is well-known that many of these schools have a strong need, but limited resources, for increased STEM education opportunities." said Chanda.

The Bayer Fund grant was recommended by the Soda Springs Bayer plant as presented by the southeast Idaho Society of Professional Engineers.