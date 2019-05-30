Bear has Boise Police and wildlife officers on the watch

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are monitoring a black bear spotted in southeast Boise Wednesday. The Fish and Game Department said it received numerous reports of bear sightings in the area between Micron and the New York Canal.

The bear, believed to be a 2-year-old black bear, was last reported wandering in a natural riparian area near the New York Canal, just north of Surprise Way Wednesday morning.

Google Earth The bear was last seen in an apartment complex on " Surprise Way " , west of the New York Canal

Idaho Fish and Game officers said they would continue to search for the bear. If it appears to be traveling back toward the foothills or other unpopulated areas it will be allowed to continue. But, if it remains close to homes, personnel will attempt to tranquilize the bear and move it.

According to the department, Idaho has a healthy population of black bears and they are commonly found in the Boise foothills of southwest Idaho.

