Bed bug infestation affects Idahoans
IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI/KIDK) -
A bedbug infestation is affecting Idahoans.
If you're experiencing an unusual amount of itching this winter season it might not be dry skin.
Marquee Rasmuson, Office Manager at Colling Pest Solutions in Idaho Falls says, "Bed bugs are quite the epidemic in our community right now."
Rasmuson has worked with the pest control business for over five years and has noticed an increase in demand for bed bug extermination.
Colling Pest Solutions found the time of year the need for this service peeks between November to January.
Bed bugs are renowned for hitchhiking and they believe this spike is a result of the holiday travels.
By travel, the bugs follow people into their homes and become a problem before anyone even realizes.
It's not just bed bugs making an appearance during the winter, other insects are a concern this season.
Rasmuson says, "We have found that after a very wet winter the spiders and bugs seem to be highly increased."
People are advised to take precaution and possibly act in the case of bed bugs or other insects in the homes.