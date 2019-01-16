Bed bug infestation affects Idahoans

IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI/KIDK) -

A bedbug infestation is affecting Idahoans.

If you're experiencing an unusual amount of itching this winter season it might not be dry skin.

Marquee Rasmuson, Office Manager at Colling Pest Solutions in Idaho Falls says, "Bed bugs are quite the epidemic in our community right now."

Rasmuson has worked with the pest control business for over five years and has noticed an increase in demand for bed bug extermination.

Colling Pest Solutions found the time of year the need for this service peeks between November to January.

Bed bugs are renowned for hitchhiking and they believe this spike is a result of the holiday travels.