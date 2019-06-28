Beware of dangerous river conditions

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Grand Teton National Park is warning boaters to expect some dangerous conditions along the Snake River.

Shifting channels and numerous logjams have created difficult and unpredictable conditions, especially on some side channels on the Snake River between Pacific Creek and Deadman's Bar Landing. Conditions are especially bad directly downstream of Spread Creek.

Officials say boaters should understand their personal skill level prior to navigating the main channel. Also remember, hazards and obstructions are subject to a high degree of change.

In fact, they recommend that only boaters with advanced skill levels should attempt side channels because of swift water, multiple braided channels, and numerous obstructions. Operators should also plan on stopping to scout and choose appropriate routes.

Other Important Safety Tips to Remember:

1. Check the weather forecast before you go.

2. Tell someone where you are going.

3. Always wear a personal flotation device (PFD)

4. Know your skill level.

The Snake is, officially, a Wild and Scenic River. As a result, the park does not remove obstructions that may exist in the river to preserve the natural flow and processes of the river.