Big Momma's House seeks city approval

Property is located adjacent a day care and parking lot owned by Grace Lutheran Church at intersection of Pershing and McCormack

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Wednesday night to consider a proposed re-zone request in the 1200 block of Pershing Avenue, southeast of the corner of Pershing and McCormack Street. It is less than 1.3 acres.

Grace Evangelical Church submitted a zoning map amendment to rezone the property from Residential Medium Density Single Family to Residential High Density. The intent is to secure a location for development of "Big Momma's House" as a multi-family development to be operated as supervised group living.

The request is for 24 multi-family dwelling units within two separate buildings. Supervised group-living is a conditionally permitted use in all residential zones.

According to the zoning commission, the proposed housing development is not considered transitional housing, since the length of stay is proposed to provide long-term housing at a minimum of 120 days.

You can view the Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission staff review of the project here.

The hearing is set for 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building in the City Council Chambers at 911 N. Seventh Avenue in Pocatello.

