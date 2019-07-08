Biker charged with weapons and explosive device

Jonathan Solberg

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police arrested two people after a car was reported being chased by a motorcycle rider shooting a firearm at the vehicle at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. One of the men was carrying weapons and an explosive device.

The car was found at the intersection of Burgraff and Yellowstone. Police said it had been traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into a borrow pit next to the railroad tracks on the east side of Yellowstone.

Another officer stopped the motorcyclist near the intersection of Sunnyside and Holmes. Jonathan Solberg, 32, of Idaho Falls was found in possession of three handguns, a hatchet, and several knives. A K-9 officer conducted a "sniff" of the motorcycle. Officers then found a cylindrical object that officers believed to be an explosive device.

The Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad confirmed it was an explosive device. It was taken away for disposal.

Solberg was arrested for unlawful possession of an explosive/destructive device and exhibition or brandishing a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

A passenger in the car, identified as Matthew Hearney, 34, of Idaho Falls was also arrested on two outstanding warrants and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

