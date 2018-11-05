Bingham County magistrate candidate list narrowed to four

Google Maps

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Seventh Judicial District's Magistrate Commission has narrowed the field to four to fill a vacancy as Bingham County Magistrate Judge.

Judge Ryan Boyer will retire from the post on January 31.

The four people being considered for the post include Cleve Colson, Manuel Murdoch, and Brendan Taylor of Blackfoot and Nicholas Staley of Pocatello.

The commission will interview the finalists November 16 at 9:45 a.m. in Court Room 1 at the Bingham County Courthouse.

The interviews are open to the public, although the commission will deliberate its selection in a private session immediately following the interviews.