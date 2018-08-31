Biologists move fish from Treasureton Reservoir

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

Using electro-fishing equipment, Idaho Fish and Game Department personnel caught and relocated 37 rainbow trout from Treasureton Reservoir this week.

The fish, ranging in size from 15 inches to 24 inches, were taken to Lamont Reservoir. More relocation efforts may happen soon as reservoir temperatures become more favorable.

Fish and Game issued a salvage order for Treasureton Reservoir August 18 after an irrigation company announced plans to draw down water levels to repair the reservoir dam. Fish could not survive the drawdown.

For the record, both electro-fishing and transport of live fish by the public is against the law.

Until November 1, the public may take fish from the reservoir by any other measure, except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current. Bait fishing is allowed.

All bag, size and number limits are suspended, but a valid Idaho fishing license is still required.